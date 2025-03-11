Purdue Fort Wayne Announces List Of Summer Youth Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Often a hub for youthful inspiration, the campus of Purdue University Fort Wayne really takes on a different look and feel when the temperature rises.

Registration for PFW’s youth programs for participants under the age of 18 – a list that includes various summer camps – is now open. These opportunities are a chance to keep kids active when school isn’t in session, but they’re also a great way for parents to introduce their children to experiences that might become lifelong passions.

The program options are plentiful, and some may even steer students to futures as scientists, engineers, computer programmers, artists, poets, pianists, architects, physicists, writers, actors, musicians, athletes, singers, dancers, photographers, ceramic artists, or robot builders – and more.

Camps are offered at different times throughout the summer. They include the Community Arts Academy featuring music training, art and design workshops, and two sessions of the always popular virtual reality camp; the Summer Exploration Camps from the College of Engineering, Technology, and Computer Science, which focus on work with drones, computer technology, artificial intelligence, machining, and robots; a Summer Research Camp from the Department of Physics in the College of Science; The Collaboratory offered by the College of Liberal Arts; and a slew of options from Mastodon Athletics led by coaches and players from PFW’s eight Division I sports.

New this summer among the ETCS options for students in grades 6-8 is Water that Works, which includes tours of key City Utilities locations. Campers will learn about filtration systems, local dams, pollution systems, and stormwater management. There’s also the second summer of AI Ignite, an overnight boot camp for students in grades 10-12, which will include a showcase for parents at the end.

A new program offered this year in the Community Arts Academy is the Debutants’ Newgrass Hoot Camp that features instruction from a string collective that has performed across the country. Participants will get a chance to explore ear training and improvisation in an acoustic string band setting. Students in grades 4-12 will be able to experience violin/fiddle, viola, guitar, mandolin, banjo, upright bass, and cello played in various folk styles including Irish, Bluegrass, and old-time dance. The camp will conclude with a Friday evening performance at Auer Performance Hall in collaboration with PBS39’s Summit City Music Series.

Visit the PFW Youth Programs page at pfw.edu/youth and click on the EXPLORE MORE PROGRAMS button to learn more.

For additional information, contact Geoff Thomas at geoff.thomas@pfw.edu or 260-437-7657 (mobile).