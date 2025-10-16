Career Fair Showcases Job Opportunities With Allen County Government

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County government is opening its doors to job seekers during its annual Allen County Career Fair, taking place Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum.

Hosted by the Allen County Human Resources Department, the event offers attendees the opportunity to connect with representatives from more than 30 county departments, including Planning Services, the Highway Department, and the Sheriff’s Department.

With more than 1,800 employees, Allen County is one of the region’s largest employers, offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. Open roles cover a wide range of industries and skill levels, from public safety and engineering to administration and technical services.

“We strive to make Allen County an employer of choice by offering competitive pay and benefits, along with great leadership development opportunities,” said Nancy Steigmeyer, Human Resources Director. “We have a wide range of career options right now and are looking forward to adding qualified talent to our high-caliber team.”

While attendees are welcome to bring a resume, all applications must be completed online. Computer kiosks will be available at the fair for those who wish to apply on-site.

Free parking will be provided during the event. Attendees should enter through the Conference Center doors on the east side of the building.

Job seekers can preview available positions by visiting the Allen County Candidate Portal. For questions about the event, contact Human Resources Recruiter Jeremy Reis at jeremy.reis@allencounty.us.