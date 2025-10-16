October 16, 2025
Hoosier Fall Festival

by Network Indiana0
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WOWO) — Said to be “one of the best fall festivals in Indiana”…the Hoosier Fall Festival in Franklin is this weekend! Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxing afternoon browsing art and handicrafts, sampling local eats, or enjoying festive fall vibes, this event has something for everyone.

Organizer Elaine Saylor says “Festival goers will enjoy over 200 vendors in three buildings, offering everything from home décor and jewelry to soaps, painted goods, seasonal decor, and more at the Johnson County Fairgrounds”.

Admission is FREE Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 18–19, from 9:00AM to 4:00PM.

https://hoosierfallfestival.com

