World Restart Heart Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — On World Restart a Heart Day, the Indianapolis Colts are teaming up with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the NFL to stress the importance of learning CPR, naming Defensive Tackle Neville Gallimore and Linebacker Austin Ajiake to the 2025 Nation of Lifesavers™ Player Ambassador Class.

The two Colts players join a roster of 30 current NFL athletes dedicated to promoting the life-saving skill to fans and communities across the country.

“I support the American Heart Association and their commitment to education because of my son, Nas,” said Gallimore, an ambassador who has personal reasons for advocating for the cause. “His journey has shown me firsthand how important it is for families and communities to have access to life-saving knowledge and resources. I’m proud to stand behind an organization that equips people with the education they need to protect their loved ones and make a difference.”

Ajiake shared a similar conviction, stating, “I want to support CPR education because it empowers individuals with the skills and confidence to save lives in emergency situations.”

Building a Nation of Lifesavers

The initiative is part of the AHA’s Nation of Lifesavers movement, launched in 2023 following the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. The goal is clear: to drastically increase the number of people prepared to act during a cardiac emergency.

According to the AHA, over half of sudden cardiac arrest victims outside hospitals do not receive immediate CPR, which results in a staggering 90% fatality rate. However, learning Hands-Only CPR takes just 90 seconds and can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival. With nearly three out of four cardiac arrests occurring in homes, knowing this skill is critically important for families.

“When someone has a sudden cardiac arrest, immediate CPR can mean the difference between life and death,” said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. “Thanks to the leadership of the NFL and its players, including Damar Hamlin, millions of people now understand just how critical it is to be prepared to act.”

The Player Ambassadors, including Gallimore and Ajiake, support this mission by amplifying public service announcements, social media content, and participating in local community education events.

Local Impact in Indianapolis and Beyond

The NFL Foundation is supporting this effort by providing CPR grants to every team, including the Colts, to help increase access to CPR training and AEDs (automated external defibrillators) in community neighborhoods. The American Heart Association has already worked with the Colts and over half of the NFL teams to educate players, staff, youth coaches, and fan families.

The association aims to double the survival rates of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest by 2030. The collaborative effort with the NFL includes:

Community Training: Funding Hands-Only CPR training and Heartsaver® CPR AED credentialing.

Youth Education: Integrating Hands-Only CPR education into the NFL PLAY 60 youth health and wellness efforts through the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge in schools.

The American Heart Association urges all fans to visit www.heart.org/nation or www.heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR today to learn how to save a life.

