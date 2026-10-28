Charles Calvert sentenced to 65 years for Marcia Linsky’s murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Charles Calvert has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after being found guilty for the murder of Marcia Linsky, a longtime member of the Allen County legal community.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office announced the sentence Wednesday. Linsky was killed Feb. 3, 2024.

Linsky served Allen County as a prosecutor, magistrate and public defender. Her family, friends and colleagues attended Calvert’s sentencing to remember her and describe the impact she had on their lives.

Chief Counsel Tesa Helge said the sentence represents accountability for Linsky’s death.

“While no sentence can bring Marcia back, today’s maximum sentence represents accountability for her death,” Helge said. “We hope this outcome brings some measure of peace to her family and loved ones as they continue to navigate this tremendous loss.”

The Prosecutor’s Office also recognized the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and others who contributed to the investigation and prosecution.