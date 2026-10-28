Wells County commissioner Jeff Stringer resigns, effective Jan. 1

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Wells County Commissioner Jeff Stringer plans to resign effective Jan. 1, 2027, citing family health issues, according to the Wells County Republican Party.

Party Chairman Preston T. Wright announced the resignation Wednesday, Oct. 28, saying Stringer submitted his resignation letter to the party.

Stringer said he needs to step away from public office to spend more time with his wife, children, parents and grandchildren.

Stringer was first selected to represent District 3 in October 2021 through a Republican caucus. He won election to a full term in 2024 and has served as president of the Board of Commissioners since that year.

His current term was scheduled to run through Dec. 31, 2028.

District 3 includes Jefferson, Rockcreek and Union townships. Under the announced process, candidates seeking to replace Stringer must live in one of those townships and meet other legal requirements.

Because county commissioners are elected countywide, all Wells County Republican precinct committeemen will be eligible to vote in a caucus to select his successor.

A caucus is expected in December 2026. The party said details, including the date, time, location and candidate filing requirements, will be announced later in accordance with state law.

Stringer plans to continue serving through Dec. 31, 2026, and help ensure a smooth transition. The seat is next scheduled to appear on the ballot in 2028.

According to the party, Stringer’s resignation letter is dated Oct. 22 and was received by the Wells County Republican Party on Oct. 28.