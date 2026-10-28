Final Honor Flight of 2026 takes 85 veterans to Washington, D.C.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s final flight of 2026 took off Wednesday, carrying 85 veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit monuments and memorials honoring their service.

The flight is the organization’s 59th. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has now taken 4,495 veterans to the nation’s capital.

Of the 85 veterans on Wednesday’s flight, 80 served during the Vietnam War, two served during the Cold War and three served during other conflicts.

According to WANE 15, singer Lee Greenwood surprised the group after the flight landed, singing the chorus of “God Bless the USA” over a speakerphone. Organizers said Greenwood happened to be at the airport before making his way to the plane.

“Welcome to the capital of the United States,” Greenwood told the veterans. “It’s free because of your service.”

The veterans are spending the day touring monuments and memorials dedicated to their service.

The public is invited to welcome the veterans home Wednesday evening at Fort Wayne International Airport. Attendees are asked to arrive at 8 p.m. and park in the airport’s long-term parking lot.

Veterans interested in a future flight can apply through the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana website.