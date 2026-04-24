Chicago Bears Indiana Stadium Push Faces Setback

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WOWO) Efforts to bring the Chicago Bears to northwest Indiana have encountered a setback following legislative action in Illinois.

The Illinois House of Representatives has approved a measure known as the Megaprojects Bill, which would provide significant tax incentives for large-scale developments, according to WSBT reporting.

The proposal could benefit a potential stadium project in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago where the Bears already own more than 300 acres at the former Arlington Park site.

Indiana leaders have previously explored the possibility of attracting the team to Hammond as part of broader economic development efforts.

The newly passed legislation in Illinois could strengthen efforts to keep the franchise in-state by making a local stadium project more financially viable.

No final decision has been announced regarding the team’s long-term stadium plans.