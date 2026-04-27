Iran Turns To Putin As US Talks Collapse, Hormuz Standoff Threatens Global Oil Flow

(FOX NEWS) — Iran’s foreign minister met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday as U.S.–Iran negotiations appeared to collapse, raising the risk of further escalation in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global oil choke point.

Abbas Araghchi arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Iran and Washington remain stalled.

“We see how courageously and heroically the people of Iran are fighting for their independence, for their sovereignty,” Putin said at the meeting in St. Petersburg, according to Russian state news agencies.

“The significance of this conversation is hard to overestimate in terms of how the situation around Iran and in the Middle East is developing,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier.

The visit comes just days after Araghchi held talks with Pakistani mediators, where he said Iran had shared its position on ending the war but questioned whether the U.S. was “truly serious about diplomacy.”

President Donald Trump has pushed back sharply on that characterization, signaling Washington believes it holds the advantage.

The meeting comes at a pivotal moment, as tensions at sea intensify and scrutiny grows over Russia’s role following reports Moscow may have shared intelligence with Tehran during the conflict.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned in March that Russia “should not be involved” in the escalating war, as reports emerged suggesting Moscow may be providing intelligence to Iran on U.S. military positions in the region.

U.S. officials say they are closely tracking any potential intelligence-sharing between Russia and Iran, while downplaying the confirmed operational impact. Still, the possibility of Russian support — whether through intelligence, technology transfers or other assistance — has raised concerns that Moscow could indirectly influence the battlefield without committing forces.