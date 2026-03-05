Hoosier Drivers See Third-Largest Gas Price Increase in U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) — Gasoline prices in Indiana jumped as much as 20 cents per gallon overnight, making the state’s increase the third-largest in the nation, according to AAA.

The spike brings the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Indiana to just under three dollars. Experts say rising crude oil futures and the annual switch to more expensive summer fuel blends contributed to the sudden increase, Nexstar reports.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, noted that the increase represents the largest single-day jump in U.S. prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, though he does not currently expect the national average to reach four dollars per gallon.

AAA data indicates that nearly 30 states saw gas prices rise by at least ten cents from Monday to Tuesday, with Ohio up 23 cents and Georgia up 22 cents. California continues to have the highest average gas price at $4.674 per gallon.

Analysts caution drivers that volatile fuel markets may continue to produce fluctuations at the pump in the weeks ahead.