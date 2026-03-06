Teen Allegedly Forced to Drink Dish Soap, Caretaker Arrested

MARSHALL COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A Marshall County man has been arrested on a child neglect charge following an investigation involving a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly battered and forced to ingest dish soap as punishment.

Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department say the complaint was first reported on Feb. 9. Authorities were told the teen had been physically battered by a caretaker and forced to ingest dish soap for disciplinary reasons.

After completing an investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Greg Eads of the Bourbon area.

Eads was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Officials say he faces one count of child neglect in connection with the allegations involving the teenager.

The investigation was conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Details of the case were first reported by WNDU-TV.