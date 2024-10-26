‘Christmas on Broadway’ to return for 20th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – “Christmas on Broadway” will return for its 20th anniversary this year.

The 2024 “Christmas on Broadway” celebration will be happening on November 22.

The tree lighting and fireworks display will be on the Broadway Plaza in front of the Shine & Hardin building.

It all begins at 5 p.m. when the Concordia Lutheran High School Marching Band leads the parade down Broadway. Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs, this year’s featured charitable organization, will be aboard a 1942 antique firetruck in the parade, and Santa Claud will be in a 10-foot-tall, 22-foot-long sleigh and reindeer float.

They’ll be adding 40,000 lights to the tree, which will arrive on Nov. 18. The tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. with fireworks in the backgrounds.