One arrested after causing crash into West Central neighborhood home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne couple was woken up to a large crash early Saturday morning.

Reports say they were at their historic West Central neighborhood home when a semi hit their first-floor living room, leaving a giant hole.

According to 21 Alive News, the Fort Wayne Police Department says the semi was traveling south on Van Buren St. around 2:45 a.m. when a wrong-way driver in a pick-up truck was traveling west on W. Wayne St. and struck the semi. The semi hit the sidewalk and made contact with the home.

The driver of the pick-up truck was arrested with preliminary charges for operating a vehicle whileintoxicated.

The home is currently condemned, but no injuries were reported in the crash.