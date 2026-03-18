Citilink Seeks Public Input on Proposed Bus Route Changes in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Public transit riders in Fort Wayne, Indiana will have a chance to weigh in on proposed changes to the local bus system aimed at improving efficiency and connections across the network.

Citilink Fort Wayne plans to hold two public meetings March 25 to explain the proposals and gather feedback from riders and community members.

The meetings will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library Dupont Branch.

Transit officials say one proposal would combine the current Medlink service with Route 21 Glenbrook, Coldwater and Dupont Road into a single route. The updated service would continue providing transportation to several medical facilities, apartment communities and retail centers.

Citilink leaders say the change is intended to reduce overlapping service while maintaining access to key destinations and improving overall system efficiency.

The proposal would also improve connections with other routes. The combined route would link with Route 4 Wells and Ludwig near Cross Creek at Kelsey Court behind Meijer and connect with Route 8 Glenbrook and Northrop along Westfield Drive.

Separately, officials are proposing schedule adjustments to Route 8 to better coordinate transfers at Central Station and make it easier for riders to move between routes.

Transit officials say data shows both the Medlink and Route 21 services currently have lower ridership compared with other routes in the system.

The proposed changes are targeted to take effect June 1, pending review and public feedback.