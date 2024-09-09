City announces $20M plan for new housing project on The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The revitalization of Fort Wayne’s downtown continues as Mayor Sharon Tucker today announced plans for The Landing Exchange, a $20 million housing development proposed on The Landing

The new development would be located along the northeast corner of Harrison and Columbia streets. Forty new housing units would be created with 20 percent of the units being considered affordable housing.

The Redevelopment Commission is considering three resolutions for approval later this afternoon.

The City of Fort Wayne will pursue state economic development funds to support the project.

Pending all necessary approvals, work on the project could begin in early 2025 with completion in summer 2026.