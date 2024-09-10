Coliseum Blvd. to close at railroad tracks for 8 days

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – INDOT says Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne will close Wednesday for railroad construction.

Norfolk Southern will be working on their grade crossing between Hatfield Rd and Investment Dr. Work is expected to last for eight days, but all work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the closure, drivers should use the approved detour of I-69 and U.S. 27/Lima Rd, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.