September 9, 2024
Local News

UPDATE: Coroner IDs man who was shot by police Friday

by Derek Decker0

UPDATE: The Allen County Coroner has identified the victim as 58-year-old John McCloud, a homeless Fort Wayne man.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a cop shot and killed an alleged burglar early Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of N. Wells St. for a report of a burglary in progress. When police arrived, they heard screams coming from inside the house and went in. That’s when an officer shot and killed the intruder.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation continues, Wells St. is closed between Spring St. and 4th St.

