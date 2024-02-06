City begins demolition of former Pepsi facility downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Demolition work began Tuesday at the former Pepsi site on N. Harrison Street downtown.

Mayor Tom Henry and the Community Development Division led the launch of the demolition process.

At the end of last year, the Fort Wayne City Council voted 8-0 to approve funding for the demolition of the former Pepsi distribution facility near downtown Fort Wayne.

In May 2022, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission acquired the 7-plus acre distribution facility located at 1207 N. Harrison St. for $4.5 million.

The city says the vision for the property is “a mixed-use center of activity that provides a more compatible use for the adjacent neighborhoods, supports public investment in the Riverfront public space, and brings additional private investment into the city.”

”Riverfront development continues to be a shining star bringing residents and visitors alike to enjoy recreation, shopping, dining, employment, and more,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m looking forward to what this important parcel of land will be able to do for our community and region.”