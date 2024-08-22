FWCS students exposed to active case of tuberculosis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A case of tuberculosis has been confirmed in a Fort Wayne school.

Though the Department of Health won’t say which school or who the infected person is, a release states students were exposed within Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Efforts are underway to test those potentially exposed and prevent additional cases from occurring.

The health department says the risk to students and staff is very low because transmission is likely to occur only when someone spends a significant amount of time in close proximity to an infected person. Those who potentially meet that criteria have been contacted and free testing for TB will be offered.

Tuberculosis is a contagious, airborne infectious disease caused by bacteria that spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes or spits.

TB is treatable, and symptoms include feelings of sickness or weakness, weight loss, chills, fever and night sweats. If TB is in the lungs, symptoms can also include coughing, chest pain and coughing up blood or sputum. Symptoms of TB in other parts of the body depend on the area infected.

130 cases of TB were reported in Indiana last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There were 10 cases of TB in Allen County in 2023.