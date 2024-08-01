City hires consultant to help with passenger rail project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne has hired a constultant to help plan the proposed passenger rail project that would connect the Summit City to Pittsburgh and Chicago.

HNTB Corporation, a consulting firm based in Indianapolis, has already analyzed sections of the route over the past decade.

Last December, Fort Wayne received a $500,000 Corridor ID grant from the Federal Railroad Administration. The federal grant funds the first step to develop a scope, schedule and budget for performing corridor planning to implement passenger rail service through Fort Wayne.

“It’s encouraging to see this progress as Fort Wayne continues to lead an effort that will have a lasting and meaningful impact,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker. “As work continues with our partners, it’s our belief that this latest effort gives us the best chance to restore passenger rail services to Fort Wayne.”