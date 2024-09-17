City of Fort Wayne reminds residents: No parking on grass

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The City of Fort Wayne is reminding residents that parking on the grass in residential districts violates city ordinance.

The city says parking in yards and on grass can cause damage to infrastructure like curbs, sidewalks, underground water, data, gas, and sewer lines, as well as cause damage to tree root systems that could eventually kill trees. The damages will result in a cost to homeowners for the repairs.

In seasons like the area’s recent dry stretch, parking vehicles with hot engines on grass or in yards increases the risk of vehicle and grass fires.

The City urges residents to maintain safe parking practices and respect their neighborhoods by only parking on approved surfaces. Violations are subject to a $100 fine per day.