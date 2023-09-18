Man Who Was Killed In Hit-And-Run Saturday Has Been Identified

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO): The Huntertown man hit by an SUV early Saturday morning has been identified. According to the Coroner, he was 40-year-old Satwinder Singh Grewal.

Police says Grewal’s body was found around 6:30 a.m. near Carroll Middle School at Hand Road, south of Hathaway Road. Officers believe Grewal was jogging at the time he was hit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The coroner’s office has ruled his death an accident.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Grewal is the 32nd traffic fatality in Allen County so far in 2023.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Allen County Sheriffs Department or Crime Stoppers.