September 17, 2024
Local News

Whitko closes school due to a “confirmed threat”

by Derek Decker0
(Photo Supplied/Whitko Schools)

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WOWO) – Whitko Community Schools are closed Tuesday because of what local law enforcement calls a “confirmed threat.”

A Facebook post shows the district will conduct eLearning:

Whitko Community Schools are closed today Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Local law enforcemment has confirmed a threat in the community to student and staff safety,. Today is an eLearning day for students. Thank you for your patience and for being a Whitko Wildcat.

Officials have not said what prompted the threat.

