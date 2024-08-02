August 2, 2024
City pools to close for season this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne city pools will begin the process of closing this weekend as pool staff prepare to go back to school.

Due to this loss of seasonal staff, officials say there will no longer be the required number of certified lifeguards needed to safely operate the pools.

McMillen Park Pool and Northside Pool will close for the season at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

You can still cool off at any of the nine area water playgrounds. They’re located at the following parks:

Buckner Park 6114 Bass Road 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Franklin School Park 1903 Saint Marys Avenue 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream) 7225 North River Road 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
McCormick Park 2300 Raymond Avenue & Holly Avenue 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Memorial Park 2301 Maumee Avenue & Glasgow Avenue 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Promenade Park 202 W. Superior Street 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Robert E. Meyers Park Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Monday-Friday, on days with no scheduled events)
Shoaff Park 6401 St. Joe Road 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Waynedale Park 2900 Koons Street & Elzey Street 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

