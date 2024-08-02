City pools to close for season this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne city pools will begin the process of closing this weekend as pool staff prepare to go back to school.

Due to this loss of seasonal staff, officials say there will no longer be the required number of certified lifeguards needed to safely operate the pools.

McMillen Park Pool and Northside Pool will close for the season at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

You can still cool off at any of the nine area water playgrounds. They’re located at the following parks: