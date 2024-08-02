Fort Wayne man who fled to Saipan takes plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man who fled to Saipan amid sex crime charges has accepted a plea deal.

28-year-old Charles Dewey III pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count each of child solicitation, possession of child pornography, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, and residential entry.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the agreement dismisses three counts of rape against the defendant.

Dewey will also be required to pay $31,660.48 to reimburse the county for the cost of extraditing him to the United States, if Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull accepts the agreement.