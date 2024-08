STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) –The Environmental Protection Agency is issuing an emergency fuel waiver for Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan to address gasoline shortages caused by the shutdown of an Exxon Mobil refinery in Joliet, Ill.

The refinery was shut down last month due to a power outage from tornadoes and severe storms.

Although power has been restored, restarting the facility can take weeks.

The refinery normally produces about 9 million gallons of gasoline and diesel daily.