City receives funding from state to improve “quality of life”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The City of Fort Wayne is set to receive more than $15 million from the state to be used toward quality of life projects.

The money comes from a local income tax supplemental distribution. Potential projects will focus on strengthening neighborhoods and enhancing quality of life opportunities for the public.

Focus areas:

Funding for each City Council district for neighborhood projects – $250,000 for each district, totaling $1.5 million

Funding for City Council at-large for neighborhood projects – $300,000

Crossing bridge over Coliseum Boulevard as part of the Pufferbelly Trail – $2.5 million

Three Portland Loos in the downtown area – $900,000

Funding for Riverfront Phase IIB work – $2.8 million

Playground equipment at City Parks – Lakeside, McCormick, Indian Village, Waynedale, Jehl, and Franke – $1.2 million

Public safety funding as a requirement of the local income tax supplemental distribution – $1.4 million

Set aside funds for the City’s general fund balance – $551,310

Set aside funds for future capital projects through the LIT/CEDIT fund – $4.1 million

“It’s vital that we invest resources in projects and initiatives that will benefit the public as we work to help ensure that Fort Wayne continues to grow and succeed,” said Mayor Tucker. “The additional funding will allow us to maximize our collective efforts to ensure our community is safe, affordable, and enjoyable and that we look to quality-of-life amenities that will build up people and neighborhoods.”

Mayor Tucker’s Administration will work with City Council on the next steps to bring the planned initiatives to fruition.