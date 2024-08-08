FWPD releases body cam from violent traffic stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have released the body camera footage from the traffic stop earlier this week that included a woman being punched and thrown to the ground.

29-year-old Tyjana Smith was stopped early Monday for speeding and disregarding a stop sign.

Officer Mason Wills, who shot and killed Linzell Parhm earlier this summer, says Smith used her body weight to lift him off the ground and that they were eventually able to detain her using “several tactics.”

Smith was charged with felony resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.

View Video Here:

Ofc. Will’s Body Cam- https://youtu.be/fVibrohMoyc

Ofc. Pierr’s Body Cam- https://youtu.be/_29jNPHQjzE

Ofc. Will’s Dash Cam- https://youtu.be/PiMt1UJaY4k

Statement from Mayor Sharon Tucker:

The Fort Wayne Police Department and I today are releasing the body camera footage from the traffic stop on August 5, 2024, that has raised questions and concerns in the community. The release of the body camera footage continues a commitment by my administration and the FWPD to openness and transparency with the public and the media. An internal affairs investigation, along with an investigation by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, is ongoing into this matter. As we continue to investigate, the officers involved in the incident have had a duty reassignment. I also want the public to know that reviews of body camera footage and other materials from the two recent officer involved shootings continue. When those reviews are completed, the body camera footage will be released to the public and the media. It’s my desire for us to work together as a community to maintain peace and civility. Even with the recent challenges we have faced, Fort Wayne is a safe city. Now more than ever, we need to come together as a community to support and care for one another.

Statement from The Fort Wayne Police Department: