Claims Of Leaked Information Could Impact 2017 Delphi Murder Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – New developments in the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen, who is accused of the 2017 slaying of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Two podcasters of the “Murder Sheet” podcast, Áine Cane and Kevin Greenlee, claim they received crime scene photos that have not been shared with public.

Richard Allen’s legal team is accused of leaking the photos. If true, the punishment could be significant. Allen’s attorneys could be taken off his January 8 trial. That could likely result in his trial date being delayed.

Indiana State Police tell our partners in news at 21 Alive, they are investigating the leak but will not comment at this time.

Judge Fran Gull ordered a hearing for this Thursday in Fort Wayne to discuss the upcoming hearing on Oct. 31 and other matters that have recently surfaced.