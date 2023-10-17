October 17, 2023
Fire Causes Serious Damage to Northeast Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Home suffers serious damage on the city’s northeast side due to fire.

Around 12:20 Tuesday morning, fire crews arrived at the home on Rothman Road.

According to a release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the blaze spread throughout the first floor of the home, the attic and the garage.

Crews say the house began to collapse.

All six people inside were able to safely evacuate the home. Officials say one pet was killed and three others were rescued from the fire.

Fire officials say the fire took more than 30 minutes to extinguish.

Crews stayed at the scene after the fire was put out and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

