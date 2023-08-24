Commissioners seek public comment on proposed ARPA grants

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Allen County Board of Commissioners) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners is seeking public comment on proposed water, sewer, and stormwater grants from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. A portion of the funds from that stimulus package have been earmarked by the Commissioners for public utility agencies.

The Commissioners solicited projects from public utilities in Allen County and received 80 plans totaling $87 million of need. Thirty-five million has been allocated to go toward these specific grant requests. To read an itemized list of the entities that the Commissioners are considering along with their project name and cost projections, visit www.allencounty.us/arpa.

Feedback regarding the proposed water/sewer/stormwater grants may be provided by emailing boardofcommissioners@allencounty.us or by calling 260-449-7555. The Commissioners request that all comments be submitted by the end of day, Tuesday, September 5, 2023.