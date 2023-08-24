August 24, 2023
Local UAW votes in favor of strike

by Ian Randall0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – UAW Local 2209 in Roanoke has completed its strike authorization vote and has voted in favor of a strike.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that union leaders say the roughly 4,300 members voted 97.35% in favor of a strike. That info will be sent to union leaders in Detroit.

The national union is currently in contract talks with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, with current contacts expiring on September 14.

