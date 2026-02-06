Conflicting Stories From Jail

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A grieving mother’s plea for answers and a Sheriff’s firm defense have created two starkly different narratives surrounding the hospitalization of a Henry County inmate.

Nicholas Gulley II arrested on January 9 for criminal trespass, currently remains on life support at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. While his family says he was the victim of physical abuse and medical neglect, Henry County Sheriff John Sproles maintains that Gulley received proper care and that his critical condition is the result of pre-existing health issues, not jail misconduct.

The Mother’s Perspective: “He Was Begging for Help”

For Nicholas’s mother, Amanda, the last month has been a “nightmare.” She claims that within days of his arrest, reports began filtering out of the jail that Nicholas was in physical distress.

“An inmate got ahold of their girlfriend, and she got ahold of me… telling me my son was in really bad shape,” Amanda said. She alleges that despite calling the facility five times in a single day, she was repeatedly told he was “fine.” Amanda points to a brief visit Nicholas had with his girlfriend as proof of his decline. “He was in there for maybe two minutes… and told her he was in such pain, he could barely talk or breathe. He needed to lay back down.”

After being “lifelined” to Indianapolis on February 4, Nicholas was diagnosed with double pneumonia, a blood infection, an infection in his heart, and shingles. Amanda believes these issues, along with two broken ribs she claims he suffered, stem from an incident with jail staff.

“No matter what anybody has done, they don’t deserve to lay there like that,” she said.

The Sheriff’s Perspective: “Patently False Allegations”

In a detailed rebuttal, Sheriff John Sproles characterized the accusations of abuse as “blatantly false.” Sproles stated that the facility’s 300 security cameras and officer body cams have been thoroughly reviewed.

“At no time was Mr. Gulley ever hit, and most certainly never beaten by anyone including jail staff,” Sproles said. He noted that the only physical contact occurred when Gulley “actively resisted” being moved to a medical observation cell—a cell he was placed in after testing positive for drugs upon his arrival.

Addressing the claims of medical neglect and broken bones, the Sheriff cited internal records:

X-Rays: On January 13, four days after the resisting incident, X-rays were taken following Gulley’s complaint of pain. Sproles says they revealed “no broken bones and no broken ribs.”

Medical Response: The Sheriff maintains Gulley was transported to the hospital on January 18 due to “difficulty breathing,” not injuries.

Prior Health: Sproles noted that Gulley is a cancer survivor and had multiple infections that were “not evident” during his short stay.

Sheriff Sproles also addressed specific claims circulating online, labeling them “misinformation” designed to incite hostility toward his staff. He specifically pushed back against a January 27th social media post by Randy Howard, which stated that Gulley was “beaten” by jail staff and subsequently denied medical care in a maximum-security cell. Sproles claimed that Howard is a ‘misinformation propagandist’. The post further claimed Gulley suffered broken ribs after a corrections officer fell on him and was left on the floor for days. Sproles called these claims “patently false,” insisting that medical assistance was provided promptly whenever requested. Sproles also stated that “Due to these false accusations, Randy has incited much hostility and threats of violence toward our Henry County Law enforcement officers.”

The Rebuttal: Expert Challenges “Perception Management”

Randy Howard, a certified police defensive tactics instructor and candidate for Sheriff, is now firing back. Howard argues that his background as a trainer for law enforcement academies gives him a unique perspective on the case.“As I saw the film that Mr. [Sproles] released, the things that he’s alleging… appears that they used the proper amount of force in the video,” Howard said. “However, if you look at the injuries and the procedures they follow, they’re not consistent… Anyone with common sense would know there’s a lot of things in this instance that’s amiss.”Howard accused the Sheriff of “perception management,” arguing that the Sheriff could not have reviewed all 300 camera feeds in the time claimed. “He is the reason that I am running,” Howard said. “I have nothing to gain or lose by getting [the truth] out there… it wasn’t done for political purposes.”

Where the Case Stands

As Nicholas remains in the ICU with a tracheotomy to assist his breathing, the divide between the family and the department continues to grow. Amanda acknowledges her son’s past—noting he has been arrested numerous times—but insists that should not dictate the quality of his care.

“I want to know why,” Amanda said. “I just want somebody to answer my questions.”

Sheriff Sproles says his office has been in contact with the Indiana State Police regarding the public accusations, though he maintains that every protocol was followed. “Our prayers are with Nicholas Gulley and his family,” the Sheriff concluded.