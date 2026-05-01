White House Responds To Reports That Iran Has Delivered A Negotiation Plan To Pakistan

(FOX NEWS) — White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital on Friday that “President Trump has been clear that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and negotiations continue to ensure the short- and long-term national security of the United States.”

Kelly’s remark came in response to the White House being asked about reports that Iran has delivered its latest negotiation plan to Pakistan regarding an end to the conflict with the U.S.

“We do not detail private diplomatic conversations,” Kelly added.

Iranian state media reported Friday that Tehran delivered a negotiation plan to Pakistan on Thursday night.

A report from Iran’s IRNA news agency cited Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei as saying in a televised interview that ending the war and achieving lasting peace is Tehran’s priority in negotiations with the U.S.