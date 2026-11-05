Construction Plans Move Forward for New Waynedale Fire Station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Plans for a new fire station in Fort Wayne’s Waynedale neighborhood are moving forward after several years of delays.

WANE 15 reports the new Fort Wayne Fire Station No. 5 will be built at 2050 Lower Huntington Road. According to recently filed planning documents, the project will cover 11,540 square feet, with estimated construction costs of $5.5 million.

The facility will include truck bays, sleeping and relaxation areas, offices and a kitchen. It will also house water rescue equipment, according to Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey.

Construction was initially expected to begin in 2022 after the Fort Wayne City Council approved funding for the project.

Schenkel Construction was awarded the building contract earlier this week. Construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2027.

The current Station No. 5 serves the Waynedale area but has aging infrastructure and ongoing sewer and heating, ventilation and air conditioning maintenance issues, prompting the need for a replacement.

According to Lahey, the Waynedale project is the second of three fire stations targeted for replacement following a study.