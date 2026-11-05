South Side High School to dedicate new Veterans Plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — South Side High School will hold a dedication ceremony Monday, Nov. 9, for a new Veterans Plaza honoring generations of students and staff who have served in the Armed Forces.

The ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the school, 3601 S. Calhoun St., marking the completion of a project that took nearly a year of planning, fundraising and community support.

The plaza is located near the school’s south entrance along East Oakdale Drive. It features six Buddy Benches beneath emblems representing the branches of the military, along with landscaping, lighting and a flagpole.

The project started with an idea from South Side history teacher Jon Baker and his students. Veterans, alumni and community partners helped bring the project to completion.

South Side has a history spanning more than 100 years, during which generations of students and staff have served in the military. The school also maintains indoor memorials recognizing their service.

South Side has been designated a Purple Star School for five years in recognition of its support for military-connected students and families.

If weather conditions prevent an outdoor ceremony, the dedication will move to the school auditorium.