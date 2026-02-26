Consumer Confidence Rises in February, Beats Expectations

WASHINGTON DC (WOWO) Consumer confidence rose in February as Americans reported improved expectations for the labor market.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index increased 2.2 points to 91.2, up from a revised 89 in January. Economists had projected a reading of 87. According to Fox Business, the January figure was initially reported at 84.5, marking the lowest level since 2014 before being revised upward.

The labor market differential — the share of respondents saying jobs are plentiful minus those saying jobs are hard to get — rose by 0.6 percentage points to 7.4 percent. Expectations for business conditions and incomes over the next six months also improved.

Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board, said four of five components of the index strengthened in February, though overall confidence remains below its four-year peak reached in November 2024.

Confidence gains were strongest among Americans under 35. Sentiment declined among older age groups. By political affiliation, confidence rose among Republicans and Independents, while Democrats reported lower confidence compared with January.

Consumers continued to cite inflation, prices and the cost of goods as top concerns. Mentions of trade and politics increased, while references to labor market conditions eased slightly.

Plans to purchase big-ticket items over the next six months increased, particularly for used vehicles, furniture, televisions and smartphones.