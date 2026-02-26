Nissan Recalls 300,000 Rogue SUVs Over Engine Failure Risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) More than 300,000 Nissan Rogue vehicles are being recalled nationwide because of a potential engine failure issue.

The recall affects certain 2023 through 2025 Nissan Rogue models equipped with three-cylinder, 1.5-liter variable-compression turbo engines. According to Gray News, increased engine temperatures can cause the oil to break down, potentially damaging engine bearings and leading to engine failure.

Dealers will reprogram engine control software, inspect for diagnostic trouble codes and test drive affected vehicles. Technicians may also inspect the oil pan for metal debris and replace the engine if necessary.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by March 27.