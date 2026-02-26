Kokomo Police Seize Nearly a Pound of Meth, Two Arrested

KOKOMO, IND. (WOWO) Two Kokomo residents were arrested after a traffic stop on the city’s southwest side led to the seizure of nearly a pound of methamphetamine.

28-year-old Noah Persing faces multiple charges, including dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A woman, whose name has not been released, also faces felony charges related to the incident.

Authorities have not provided additional details about the circumstances of the traffic stop or the identity of the second suspect. Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information about illegal drug activity in the area to come forward.

The arrests highlight ongoing law enforcement efforts in Kokomo to combat methamphetamine and other illicit drug distribution.