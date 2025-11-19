Contractor Brings Firearm to Meta Site, Employees Evacuated

New Albany, Ohio (WOWO)— More than 1,000 employees were evacuated from a Meta data center in New Albany Monday morning after a construction contractor was found with a firearm on site.

According to WBNS 10-TV a spokesperson for the city, the temporary worker was in the process of being terminated when security noticed the gun in their bag. The individual allegedly threatened a supervisor before leaving the campus. Security personnel were able to secure the weapon, and no injuries were reported.

Turner Construction, which is overseeing the construction on the site, confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the worker had recently been released from employment for unexcused absences and returned Monday morning to confront a supervisor.

“Law enforcement responded immediately, and work was paused out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said. “The safety and security of everyone on site is our top priority, and we are grateful for the prompt actions of those on site and the swift response by local authorities.”

The New Albany Division of Police continues to investigate the incident.