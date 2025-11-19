Nationwide Issue: Drivers Receive Fines for Cars They Don’t Own

New York, N.Y. (WOWO) Millions of vehicles traverse New York City streets each day, with traffic cameras capturing license plates to issue tolls and tickets. But for some drivers, these bills arrive despite never having been behind the wheel—turning them into victims of so-called “ghost plates.”

Calvin Lawrence, a retired veteran living over 750 miles away in Charleston, South Carolina, received a $22.38 toll notice in May 2024 for a plate he surrendered 16 years ago. Despite providing documentation to New York authorities proving he no longer owned the plate, more bills followed, including 73 congestion tolls, bus lane violations, and parking fines totaling over $3,350.

According to WTVG – Lawrence is far from alone. InvestigateTV found dozens of cases nationwide where drivers received bills for vehicles that were not theirs. Many involved expired or surrendered plates, while others occurred with active plates still in owners’ possession. For example, a Connecticut couple discovered someone using their current license plate in New Jersey, even though their car had not left the state in years.

Experts say ghost plates are driven by financial incentives. Drivers can avoid tolls, congestion fees, and fines by using untraceable or misrepresented plates. Former NYC traffic commissioner Sam Schwartz called the term “ghost plates” apt, noting vehicles with mismatched plates can “effectively disappear” from enforcement systems.

Investigations show that old or inaccurate DMV data may amplify the problem. Many toll and ticketing agencies purchase vehicle registration information from data brokers, who may not update or purge outdated records. The result: surrendered or expired plates can still be linked to a real person, generating erroneous bills.

Some individuals go to creative lengths to evade fees. Former NYPD investigator Tommy Burke described seeing plates altered with covers, glue, leaves, or even purchased online to mimic real registrations.

For the Lawrences, the ordeal finally ended when the MTA dismissed all fraudulent tolls and fees, and the NYC Finance Department canceled bus lane and parking violations after reviewing their documentation.

Ghost plates illustrate a growing intersection of technology, data, and fraud, and highlight the importance of accurate DMV records and oversight in automated enforcement systems.