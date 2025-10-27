Major Changes Proposed to Ohio Property Tax

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio lawmakers are considering a major shake-up to how public schools are funded. Senate Bill 93, introduced by Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), proposes eliminating local school levies and the EdChoice voucher program, replacing them with statewide taxes to fund schools on a per-student basis.

Under the bill, a new statewide property tax of 20 mills would support both public and charter schools, while a 1.75% sales tax increase would funnel additional revenue directly into education. Funding would “follow the student,” allowing families to choose public or charter schools while keeping the per-student allocation the same.

The bill also shifts responsibility for student transportation from individual districts to regional Educational Service Centers (ESCs) and allows voluntary consolidation of two or more districts to improve efficiency. Brenner says the changes aim to stabilize school funding and make the tax burden more equitable across the state.

Critics warn districts that rely heavily on local property taxes could face funding shortfalls. Columbus City Schools, for example, gets nearly 69% of its funding from local taxes, while some suburban districts rely on up to 85%.

The legislation is part of a larger conversation on school funding reform in Ohio, an issue that has been under scrutiny for decades. Senate Bill 93 had its first hearing Tuesday and is awaiting further review in the Senate Finance Committee.