Coroner IDs victim in fiery Tuesday crash south of downtown

UPDATE: 84-year-old Co Van Nguyen has been identified as the victim. He’s the 25th motor vehicle fatality in Allen County this year.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery crash on Tuesday evening is dead.

Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Clinton and Williams Streets just before 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived to discover three vehicles involved with one of the drivers unconscious.

Two of the vehicles caught fire, but the drivers were able to escape the vehicles. Fire and Medics arrived, and the unconscious driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the accident.

If you witnessed the crash, the FWPD ask that you contact them at 260-427-1222.