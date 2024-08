FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The killer in a cold case from 1998 has been sentenced.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report 48-year-old Bernard McClaney admitted to shooting Daniel Osborn, an Allen County confinement officer, in April 1998. McClaney will serve 35 years in prison. He also admitted guilt in two other murders that year.

Several members of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department watched McClaney’s sentencing in the courtroom in support of Osborn’s family.