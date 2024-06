ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Markle man is dead after crashing near Aboite Friday.

On Friday, 78-year-old Andrew Montgomery was heading west on U.S. 24 near Amber Road just before 9 a.m. and hit construction barrels along the road before leaving the roadway, flipping over multiple times and crashing into a pole.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries. He’s the 11th motor vehicle fatality for Allen County in 2024.

The incident remains under investigation.