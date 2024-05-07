Coroner ID’s victim in Saturday crash on U.S. 33

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has identified the victim involved in a fatal crash along U.S. 33 on Saturday morning.

The accident happened just south of Felger Road around 9:15 a.m. Crews found an SUV with two people inside had collided with a tree.

The passenger, 85-year-old Mary Cox of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Cox is the seventh motor vehicle fatality in Allen County this year.

The incident remains under investigation.