The Allen County Public Library Has Announced The Line-Up For Its Free Summer Concert Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Back for its 17th year, The Rock the Plaza concert series will return on June 15th and will happen every Saturday until July 27th.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the concerts will take place at the Main Library downtown between 6 and 10 in the evening and will feature over 28 local bands.

The events are free to the public.

June 15: Jack’s Beanstalk, Jessie Mae, Burnt Violets, Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra

June 22: Radio Blast, Teresa Long, SUN.DYLE, The Be Colony

June 29: The Audacity, Wagner Pastor, Los Electros, Alicia Pyle & the Locals

July 6: Maybe Naughts, Gray Matter, Midnight Mimosas, U.R.B.

July 13: Sahara, Brian Lemert, Todd Harrold Band, Grateful Groove

July 20: Wizards In Texas, The Keystones, StraitJack, Rock Steady, Intrepid Cat

July 27: Humans Among Us, Michael Patterson, Taj Maholics, The G Money Band

Library leaders also announced the return of its annual Music on the Plaza Concert Series which will offer “lunchtime music” opportunities. These shows will feature local bands and food trucks from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the following dates:

June 12: Whoa, Man!

July 10: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra

August 7: Farmland Jazz Band