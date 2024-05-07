Election Day Links and What You Need to Know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –Today is the last day for voting in Indiana’s primary, but before you vote make sure you have what you need.

Indiana’s Secretary of State, Diego Morales is reminding voters to please bring identification, like a driver’s license, state ID, or passport to polls. If you don’t have a form of ID you may be asked to bring a provisional ballot.

Another cause of some confusion can be where you vote. Check Allen County’s voter resource link here

Morales says other government resources will be used in Indiana to verify votes and protect voter process integrity.

For information from the Secretary of State’s Office, click here.