FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The two victims in Saturday’s crash on U.S. 27 on the city’s southeast side have been identified by the Allen County Coroner.

32-year-old Mayra Vivar and 29-year-old Fernando Pizano both died at the intersection of Lafayette St. and Anthony Blvd. in a fiery accident around 4 a.m.

As a result of the crash, the intersection was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup.

There have been 18 traffic fatalities in Allen County this year.