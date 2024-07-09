July 9, 2024
Indiana News

Defense wants former Colts player released from jail

by Network Indiana0

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A defense attorney is calling for a former Colts player to be released from the Cass County Jail.

Daniel Muir and his wife Kristin were arrested last week as a result of an Indiana State Police SWAT team search and arrest warrant.

That’s when 14-year-old Bryson Muir was found safe after being reported missing on June 16.

Daniel Muir’s lawyers say it is unconstitutional that his client is being denied bail — and is asking for a judge to set bail and allow Daniel to be released.

The Muirs are said to be leaders of a religious sect that’s affiliated with the “nation of Hebrew Israelites.”

